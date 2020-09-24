Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,011 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Commscope were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 4.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Commscope by 13.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Commscope by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commscope by 14.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commscope alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.69. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.