17,598 Shares in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meredith by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 36,961 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Meredith by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Meredith by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meredith alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDP. Benchmark downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of MDP opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $39.84.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.33). Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a positive return on equity of 27.06%.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.