Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $250,000 in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,679,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,230,000 after acquiring an additional 403,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 287,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,949,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,536,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 420,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,535,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 102,059 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAN. Cfra raised Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

DAN opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 2.66. Dana Inc has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

