Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $239,000 Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,160 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,193,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after buying an additional 614,895 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,542,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after buying an additional 513,891 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,876,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,041,000 after acquiring an additional 402,668 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter worth $8,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

OZK stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

