Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 2,700 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $138.60 on Thursday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of -256.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.44 and its 200-day moving average is $90.11.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Crowdstrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 205,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $20,317,775.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,406,083 shares of company stock worth $162,392,923. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

