Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 2,376.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,753 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Yelp worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

YELP opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.46 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $409,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

