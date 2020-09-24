Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 297.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,940 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Getty Realty worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 65.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GTY opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 86.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

