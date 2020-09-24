NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 16.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 8.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NEU stock opened at $344.29 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $304.65 and a 52-week high of $505.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.47.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). NewMarket had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.