Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 39.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,506 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $63,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 53.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $98,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

