Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of Astec Industries worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Astec Industries by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.31. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $63.74.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.98 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 1.34%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

