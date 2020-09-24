Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 312 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 832.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 139.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8,536.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $312.19 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.08 and a 1 year high of $542.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.30. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.29.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $502.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

