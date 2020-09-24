California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,834 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

DKS stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

In related news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $2,773,057.53. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 204,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,134,716.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 40,761 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $2,357,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,114 shares of company stock valued at $24,220,473 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

