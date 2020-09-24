California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 27,591 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,591 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Yeti worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,521,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,855,000 after purchasing an additional 459,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yeti by 51.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Yeti by 56.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after buying an additional 1,318,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yeti by 35.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after buying an additional 932,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,304,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $763,348.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,634 shares of company stock worth $4,349,504. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YETI opened at $44.44 on Thursday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

