California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,088 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778,517 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 39.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,241,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,766,000 after purchasing an additional 655,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,919,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 242,040 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,927,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,359.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,587 shares in the company, valued at $227,167.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,759 shares of company stock worth $27,984,371 over the last three months.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of GO stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

