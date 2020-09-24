Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Brooks Automation worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,929,000 after purchasing an additional 398,462 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,425,000 after acquiring an additional 297,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,635,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,815,000 after acquiring an additional 973,323 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,557,000 after acquiring an additional 525,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $422,833.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,536,550.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,632. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRKS opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.