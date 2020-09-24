Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,914 Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.60. Mattel Inc has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.