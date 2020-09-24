Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,219 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Monro worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 108.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth $182,000.

MNRO opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Monro Inc has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.86 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

