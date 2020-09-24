Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.20 Million Holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,260 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 86,741 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of PDC Energy worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after buying an additional 2,178,114 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 355.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 882,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 579,858 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 168.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 837,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 525,588 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 155.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 831,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 505,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. PDC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $30.69.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

