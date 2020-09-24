Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,322.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. Energizer Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

