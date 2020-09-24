Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 45,956 Shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,956 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 77.4% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 101.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 63.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corecivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 18.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. Corecivic Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other Corecivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $126,871.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

