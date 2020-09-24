Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.24 Million Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Zillow Group from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of ZG opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $101.57.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

