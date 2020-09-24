Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,056 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.24% of Front Yard Residential worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $1,453,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Front Yard Residential stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $509.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.56. Front Yard Residential Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.