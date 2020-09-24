Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 122,153 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,290,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 473,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

