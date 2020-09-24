Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,101 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,653 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 922,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 666,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 389.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 562,170 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $103,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,796.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $75,342.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,342.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,387,689 shares of company stock valued at $96,564,910. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADPT opened at $48.21 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.