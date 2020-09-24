Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,144 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,545 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBP opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.99. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

