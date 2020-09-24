Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Vicor worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $328,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $233,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $187,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $2,519,275. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. Vicor Corp has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $90.88. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 395.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

