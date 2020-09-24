Sei Investments Co. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 38,788 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.