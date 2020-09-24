Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Freshpet worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $669,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,726,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FRPT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $2,115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,746.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $104.83 on Thursday. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,048.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.