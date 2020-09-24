Man Group plc Sells 29,341 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,341 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,211.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

