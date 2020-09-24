Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 19,975 Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Argan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Argan by 1,791.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Argan by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Argan by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGX. ValuEngine upgraded Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.29 million, a P/E ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 0.65. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Argan had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $186,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.