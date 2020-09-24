Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 80,683 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,683 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fulton Financial worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of FULT opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial Corp has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

