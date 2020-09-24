Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.27% of Blueprint Medicines worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 767,413 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $41,054,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 92.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 737,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 137.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,959,000 after purchasing an additional 296,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $89.64 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $91.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.77.

In related news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,468 shares of company stock worth $4,366,303 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

