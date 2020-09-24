Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 664,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.75% of Fitbit worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Fitbit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Fitbit by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 116,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fitbit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,255,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after acquiring an additional 676,454 shares during the period. Sandell Asset Management Corp. purchased a new position in Fitbit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Fitbit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,501,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 60,514 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.35 price target on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

NYSE:FIT opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.60. Fitbit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $261.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fitbit Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

