Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,831 shares of company stock valued at $702,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 293,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,513,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after purchasing an additional 777,140 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $77,920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,619,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,319,000 after purchasing an additional 137,125 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 9,376.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,614,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.72 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

