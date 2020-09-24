ProntoForms Corp (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer Sells C$80,000.00 in Stock

ProntoForms Corp (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer Glenn Michael Chenier sold 100,000 shares of ProntoForms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$80,000.00.

ProntoForms stock opened at C$0.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ProntoForms Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$0.98. The company has a market cap of $96.06 million and a PE ratio of -76.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.73.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on ProntoForms from C$0.90 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd.

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

