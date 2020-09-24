Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,229 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 84.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 42.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 94.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

