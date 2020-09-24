Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 25,934 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 187.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RealPage were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in RealPage by 570.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 47.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RealPage during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RealPage news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $127,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,689.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,329,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 147,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,158 shares of company stock worth $35,488,451. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RP stock opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $69.79.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. RealPage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

