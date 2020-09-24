Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Mistras Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 347,702.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 500,691 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1,515.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 298,411 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 201,600 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 403,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 102,830 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

MG opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Mistras Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mistras Group Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Mistras Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

