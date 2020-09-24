Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,546,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. ValuEngine upgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $100.55 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $127.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $537,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $537,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,326 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

