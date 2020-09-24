Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Curo Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CURO. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Curo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Curo Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Curo Group by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Curo Group by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,376 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Curo Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Curo Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 190.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

