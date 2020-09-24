Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 48.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.