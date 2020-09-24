Sei Investments Co. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of AZZ worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AZZ by 3,908.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 3,309.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $289,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,438.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.83 per share, for a total transaction of $169,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,240.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

AZZ opened at $32.86 on Thursday. AZZ Inc has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $876.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.08 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

