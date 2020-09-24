Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,246.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $171.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.33 and its 200 day moving average is $158.05. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $183.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.