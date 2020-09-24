Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 6,770 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,881,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,070,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 1,961,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after buying an additional 4,663,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NYSE X opened at $7.17 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.