Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masco by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489,012 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Masco by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,128 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Masco by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,026 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Masco by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.97.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

