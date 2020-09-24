Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 22.8% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AB. BofA Securities upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $27.01 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.