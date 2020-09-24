Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $325.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.53.

TSLA opened at $380.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $352.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.57. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total transaction of $3,250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,816,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,404 shares of company stock worth $69,328,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $404,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

