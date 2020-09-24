Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 365.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 5,367.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 591,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 497,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,165.83 and a beta of 1.97. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,218 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $681,605.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,614,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,075,207.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $824,173.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,869,132.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,196,767 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

