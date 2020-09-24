Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,038,000 after acquiring an additional 772,248 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,897,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,483,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,436 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBT. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.75. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

