Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 88,174 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.61% of Tupperware Brands worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 314.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 180.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.23 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $397.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

